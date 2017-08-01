I’m pleased to welcome Esmeralda into this exceptional group of professional women. Her knowledge and experience in her industry are valuable assets to her company and community.”

The National Association of Professional Women (NAPW) honors Esmeralda Alejandre as a 2017-2018 inductee into its VIP Woman of the Year Circle. She is recognized with this prestigious distinction for leadership in entrepreneurship. NAPW is the nation’s leading networking organization exclusively for professional women, boasting more than 850,000 members, a thriving eChapter and over 200 operating Local Chapters.

“I’m pleased to welcome Esmeralda into this exceptional group of professional women,” said NAPW President Star Jones. “Her knowledge and experience in her industry are valuable assets to her company and community.”

Self-motivated and results driven to succeed, Esmeralda Alejandre is the consummate entrepreneur. A seasoned professional, she has constantly set her goals to keep pace with her highest aspirations for personal excellence. Throughout her career, Ms. Alejandre has exhibited exemplary teamwork, expertise, integrity and dedication.

A highly successful business owner and manager, Ms. Alejandre wears a number of important hats. She is President of Ale-M Management, LLC, a real estate management rm, and El Reventon Sports Bar & Club. She is also a Paralegal at The Arreaza Law Firm and helps to run a number of other family businesses, including Club 360.

Recently, Ms. Alejandre became the Investor of Aero South Florida, a new company that provides aviation maintenance for private jets. In all of her business endeavors, Ms. Alejandre uses the skills she has honed in management, leadership, relationship- building, communications, project management, strategic planning and more. She is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Business from Keiser University.

Awards & Accomplishments:

Bachelor of Arts candidate, Keiser University, International Business; A.A., Keiser University, Paralegal Studies; Public Notary with the State of Florida

