The National Association of Professional Women (NAPW) honors Dana Maloney as a 2017-2018 inductee into its VIP Woman of the Year Circle. She is recognized with this prestigious distinction for leadership in entrepreneurship. NAPW is the nation’s leading networking organization exclusively for professional women, boasting more than 850,000 members, a thriving eChapter and over 200 operating Local Chapters.

“I’m pleased to welcome Dana into this exceptional group of professional women,” said NAPW President Star Jones. “Her knowledge and experience in her industry are valuable assets to her company and community.”

Self-motivated and results driven to succeed, Dana Maloney is a seasoned professional who has constantly set her goals to keep pace with her highest aspirations for personal excellence. Throughout her career, she has exhibited exemplary teamwork, expertise, integrity and dedication.

Ms. Maloney is the Owner and Director of ColectivLife, where she provides wellness retreats for her clients. As a Wellness and Life Coach, she helps individuals live a life where they are fulfilled, healthy and happy. Ms. Maloney also practices yoga and meditation and shares her knowledge and insight in these areas with those attending her workshops.

In addition, Ms. Maloney is a Super Host with Airbnb for the fifth straight quarter. She is committed to providing a sustainable and healthy property for her guests. As such, Ms. Maloney grows her own food, flowers and herbs and uses solar energy in her home.

