The National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO ValuePoint) recently selected Transcription Outsourcing, LLC, as one of its providers of general transcription, legal transcription, and medical transcription services.

Twenty companies applied to a request for proposal by NASPO ValuePoint, a decades-old nonprofit organization that specializes in advancing public procurement. Among them was Transcription Outsourcing, which was ultimately selected to service the nonprofit alongside three other companies.

Transcription Outsourcing’s CEO, Ben Walker, says the purpose behind this type of contractual work through NASPO ValuePoint is to make buying easier for all U.S. states and territories. “This way, government entities can come directly to us without having to do their own RFPs,” he said. “We’ve been…cleared by NASPO ValuePoint, so they can rest assured they’ll get the best possible transcription services and rates available.”

“We’ve been vetted by a nationwide entity that has been around [for decades],” Walker said. “By beating out 16 companies on a national scale, it shows that we are in the top tier of transcription service providers.”

About Transcription Outsourcing

Transcription Outsourcing, LLC, provides high-quality medical, legal, general, academic, financial, and law enforcement transcription services to clients across the United States. Whether you are a private individual, a small business, or a multinational corporation, its team of trained transcriptionists and dedicated account managers are here to make sure you receive the personalized attention and transcription you deserve. Follow Transcription Outsourcing on LinkedIn.