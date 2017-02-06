USSC Announces NBC Basketball Camps in Spokane Off to a Great Start

With overnight basketball camps located at Whitworth University in North Spokane, day camp options for younger athletes at the Spokane Warehouse and the Liberty Lake HUB Sports Center, NBC leadership is expecting to have a strong camper showing for summer 2017. NBC Basketball Camps hosts a number of specialty basketball camps based on age and ability. Their most advanced camp, the College Basketball Prep Camp, which runs the first week of August attracts campers from around the world. “We’ve had campers from Egypt, Australia, Europe, Asia, South Africa, all over,” says College Basketball Prep Camp founder Fred Crowell. Other camps include a Girls High School Team Camp, Pure Shooting and Offensive Skills Camp, Complete Player Camps, Position Training Camp, All-Star Camps and Junior or Rookie camps.

“We have plenty of basketball training happening in Spokane this summer,” says NBC Director John Fazio. “We basically have camps running every week starting end of June until the end of August, if you love basketball, we have a training program for you.”

Notable Spokane alumni who have attended NBC Camps as campers are former professional players Angie Bjorklund and Heather Bowman, as well as NBA players Dan Dickau, Adam Morrison, Luke Ridnour and countless Division 1 players. NBC Basketball Camps is a much different experience from other local and regional camp programs. “It’s great to have one of the top teams in the country in your hometown,” says NBC Senior Vice President Danny Beard, “but the NBC Camp experience is significantly different from other camp experiences. If you want to sign autographs, go to the college camps, if you want to be pushed hard to hopefully be a college player, come to NBC.”

“If you love basketball enough to work hard, we want you at NBC Camps,” says NBC Chief Operations Officer, Jennifer Ferch. “NBC Camps was built on the tradition of no-nonsense, high intensity, competitive basketball along with the mission to be a leader who makes everyone on your team and in your family better people. That’s our driving purpose. To create a week of camp that is super challenging, super fun, and life changing.”

For more information about the Spokane NBC Basketball Camps, visit their website at http://www.nbccamps.com/basketball or call 509-466-4690 locally or 1-800-406-3926.

About NBC Basketball Camps

NBC Basketball Camps began in 1971 as Northwest Basketball Camps. NBC Camps has now grown outside the northwest with locations in 7 countries. NBC Basketball Camps’ Spokane market is one of the largest camp operations in the world running over 25 different basketball training opportunities and programs in the Spokane region.