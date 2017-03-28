NetDimensions announced today that Scandinavian Health Limited (SHL) has selected NetDimensions Learning to replace paper-based processes and enhance training plan management for consistent implementation of standards and regulatory requirements across SHL companies worldwide.

“We are very pleased to partner with the SHL Group to help improve and streamline their training and employee development programs, which are critical to the company’s branding initiatives and employee retention,” noted Jay Shaw, Managing Director and CEO at NetDimensions.

To keep pace with the speed of growth of its business and employee numbers, as well as to improve efficiency and quality of administrative processes and management of training records, SHL Group needed a robust, centralized solution for training and employee development.

SHL selected NetDimensions Learning because of its proven usability, availability of data exchange interfaces requiring no customization, scalability and ease of integration with existing IT solutions, as well as competent support and consultancy by the NetDimensions team.

Lillian Yao, HR Director at SHL Taiwan said: “The NetDimensions consulting team provided great support during the system requirements gathering process, as well as works proactively and digs into various possible solution scenarios to support all operational and organizational needs of SHL’s learning management. We are looking forward to further fruitful and successful cooperation.”

About Scandinavian Health Limited

SHL Group (SHL) is the world’s largest privately-owned designer, developer and manufacturer of advanced drug delivery devices such as auto injectors and pen injectors. The company has over 3,000 staff globally, with primary design centers located in the USA and Sweden and manufacturing centers located in Asia. SHL supplies auto injectors, pen injectors and inhaler systems to global pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Significant investment in R&D has enhanced the Group’s broad pipeline of “next generation” drug delivery systems. These innovative devices include a range of disposable and reusable injectors with fixed or variable dosing, enhanced precision and the ability to accommodate high viscosities.

The SHL Group organization consists of several distinct group companies:

SHL Medical

Designs, develops and manufactures advanced drug delivery devices for leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies

SHL Healthcare

Develops and manufactures equipment solutions for home, hospital and long term care use

SHL Technologies

Provides contract manufacturing and engineering services for the production of complex medtech and industrial products

SHL Pharma

Provides final assembly, labeling and packaging services of drug delivery devices to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

For additional information visit http://www.shl-group.com

About NetDimensions

Established in 1999, NetDimensions (AIM: NETD; OTCQX: NETDY) is a global provider of learning, knowledge and performance management solutions to highly regulated industries.

NetDimensions provides companies, government agencies and other organizations with talent management solutions to personalize learning, share knowledge, enhance performance, and manage compliance programs for employees, customers, partners, and suppliers.

NetDimensions' solutions also include custom content and learning portal development services, as well as off-the-shelf course libraries and regulatory compliance courseware developed by NetDimensions' subject matter experts and content partners.

NetDimensions' award-winning solutions have been chosen by leading organizations worldwide including ING, Cathay Pacific, Chicago Police Department, Geely Automotive, Norton Healthcare, and Fresenius Medical Care.

NetDimensions is ISO 9001 certified and NetDimensions' Secure SaaS practices are ISO 27001 certified.

NetDimensions is part of Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG).

For more information, visit http://www.NetDimensions.com or follow @netdimensions on Twitter.