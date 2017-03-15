NetDimensions Talent Slate Now Supports Windows 10

We’re seeing increasing adoption of Windows 10 devices, and are happy to add them to the broad range of devices already supported by NetDimensions Talent Slate 2.0. -Adrian Weaver, Director of Global Product Management, NetDimensions

NetDimensions announces that its award-winning native mobile application, NetDimensions Talent Slate, now supports the Windows 10 operating system.

NetDimensions Talent Slate 2.0, the latest edition of the company’s mobile app, was developed based on the Xamarin cross-platform development framework. "The Xamarin framework, combined with some unique application architecture of our own, allows us to achieve native application-level performance on all major mobile platforms, with minimal platform-specific development work," said Scott Tompkins, Mobile Development Manager at NetDimensions.

Already available for iOS and Android smartphones and tablet devices, NetDimensions Talent Slate 2.0 also includes support for Microsoft Surface Pro devices, as well as laptop and desktop computers running on Windows 10.

Surface Pro devices are an attractive option in the enterprise space as they provide support for legacy Windows applications in a convenient tablet form. "We’re seeing increasing adoption of Windows 10 devices, and are happy to add them to the broad range of devices already supported by NetDimensions Talent Slate 2.0," noted Adrian Weaver, Director of Global Product Management at NetDimensions.

NetDimensions Talent Slate 2.0 provides offline access to courses, learning records, reference resources, news, and assessments, as well as supervisory related features, such as supervisor assessments and task approval.

For more information about NetDimensions Talent Slate, visit netdimensions.com/slate.

