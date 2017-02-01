NetDimensions has been recognized as a Core Leader in Learning Systems thanks to its strong track record of delivering complex solutions for enterprise organizations. - David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group

NetDimensions (AIM: NETD; OTCQX: NETDY), a global provider of performance, knowledge, and learning management systems, consolidates its position as a Core Leader in the unique European learning and talent market insight report, the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems, which was released in January 2017. This year’s model shows NetDimensions improving both its performance capabilities and its potential in delivering Learning Systems.

“NetDimensions has been recognized as a Core Leader in Learning Systems thanks to its strong track record of delivering complex solutions for enterprise organizations,” said David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group. “Together with positive client feedback and a growing customer base, NetDimensions continue to demonstrate its progress year on year.”

NetDimensions CEO Jay Shaw commented: “We are pleased that Fosway Group continues to see us as a leader in our chosen high-consequence industries, where we provide the ‘license-to-operate’ learning and talent management solutions. We continue investing in providing solutions that meet the complex needs of organizations in highly regulated environments.”

The Fosway 9-Grid™ is a five dimensional market analysis model that is used to understand the relative position of solutions and providers in the learning and talent systems market. The Fosway 9-Grid™ has been evolving since 2008 and is driven by demand for analysis and insight designed for European-based companies.

The Fosway 9-Grid™ Report for Learning Systems is available for download on the Fosway Group website.

