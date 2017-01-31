NetDimensions is a Proud Sponsor of Learning Technologies 2017

NetDimensions will host a seminar, “Best Practices for a Successful LMS Implementation”, at Learning Technologies 2017.

This free seminar will be led by Louise Quinn, Head of Global Professional Services at NetDimensions, on Wednesday, February 1 at 2:00pm – 2:30pm in Theater 5 at the Learning Technologies exhibition.

“The successful implementation of any enterprise system requires solid business support and deliberate planning,” noted Quinn.

This is especially true for systems that impact regulatory compliance, such as a Learning Management System. “Based on our experience across highly regulated industries, we have identified key best practices for success, which we will present at this seminar,” added Quinn.

NetDimensions is a sponsor of Learning Technologies 2017. Visitors can learn more about NetDimensions learning and talent management solutions for highly regulated industries at stand D26 from February 1-2 in Olympia, London.

About NetDimensions

Established in 1999, NetDimensions (AIM: NETD; OTCQX: NETDY) is a global provider of learning, knowledge and performance management solutions to highly regulated industries.

NetDimensions provides companies, government agencies and other organizations with talent management solutions to personalize learning, share knowledge, enhance performance, and manage compliance programs for employees, customers, partners, and suppliers.

NetDimensions' solutions also include custom content and learning portal development services, as well as off-the-shelf course libraries and regulatory compliance courseware developed by NetDimensions' subject matter experts and content partners.

NetDimensions' award-winning solutions have been chosen by leading organizations worldwide including ING, Cathay Pacific, Chicago Police Department, Geely Automotive, Norton Healthcare, and Fresenius Medical Care.

NetDimensions is ISO 9001 certified and NetDimensions' Secure SaaS practices are ISO 27001 certified.

For more information, visit http://www.NetDimensions.com or follow @netdimensions on Twitter.