Tiggee subsidiaries DNS Made Easy and Constellix have announced plans to expand their respective networks during Q1 2017 with five million dollars in expansions. Over the next few weeks, DNS Made Easy network engineers will be increasing redundancy across multiple points of presence (POP) in their European and North American regions.

“We have been able to deliver our high uptime and industry leading speeds year after year because we invest over 90% of our revenue back into our network,” says President of DNS Made Easy and Constellix Steven Job.

In light of recent attacks of managed DNS providers and many large domains, DNS Made Easy has decided to invest in increasing redundancy across POP’s in critical areas that experience large volumes of traffic. The DNS Made Easy network is made up of 16 geographically unique POP’s across their IP Anycast + network. By increasing redundancy in these high traffic areas, the DNS Made Easy network will be able to withstand greater attacks, while still providing optimal service to clients all over the world.

Constellix, Tiggee’s newest subsidiary, will be adding new nodes in four locations, which will improve monitoring accuracy and routing granularity in both Europe and North America. The following new nodes will join the existing two dozen:



Dallas, TX (2nd Location)

Milan, Italy

Paris, France

Frankfurt, Germany

The Constellix network was architected from the ground up based on user requests from its predecessor DNS Made Easy. Through the company’s beta period and launch in production, the team has continued to encourage user suggested features and future monitoring node locations. The next wave of expansions will feature locations requested from beta users in the last few months:



Italy

Romania

3 locations in South America

South Africa

About DNS Made Easy

DNS Made Easy is a world leader in providing global IP Anycast enterprise DNS services. Originally launched in 2002, DNS Made Easy’s services have grown to manage hundreds of thousands of customer domains receiving more than 40 billion queries per day. Today, DNS Made Easy builds on a proud history of uptime and is the preferred DNS hosting choice for most major brands, especially companies that compare price and performance of enterprise IP Anycast alternatives.

About Constellix

Constellix and the industry leader in providing IP Anycast enterprise DNS services. Constellix is an Internet Traffic Optimization Services (ITOS) company and trailblazer in next-generation traffic management solutions. The Constellix GeoDNS platform offers the most powerful and precise DNS query management, engineered for the cloud. The platform is fully integrated with Constellix Sonar, which offers a range of advanced monitoring features and intelligent analytics tools.