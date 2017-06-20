Constellix Announces New Features for Sonar Monitoring Service

Clients need to be absolutely certain of the status of their endpoints. False positives are not only annoying, but often costly. The new release offers new settings that will ensure the validity of our monitoring checks.

This week, Constellix Sonar rolled out new functionality that offers users more ways to customize their monitoring checks. Sonar offers three different types of network monitoring checks: web, TCP, and DNS check. Each check can be tailored to users needs using over a dozen different criteria.

The new update includes advanced functionalities such as:



Check interval policy

Check verification policy

Notification report timeout

Check snapshot

“Clients need to be absolutely certain of the status of their endpoints. False positives are not only annoying, but often costly. The new release offers new settings that will ensure the validity of our monitoring checks,” says President of Constellix Steven Job.

In some cases, the perceived downtime from monitoring nodes is only for a few seconds. End-users will rarely notice a change in performance, but you will still receive an alert. One of the new settings will check the status of the end point from multiple other monitoring nodes. If it is down from the majority of other monitoring locations, only then will a user receive an alert.

Another setting will automatically check the status of the endpoint from the next nearest monitoring node. If the check is down from both locations, then it will notify the user.

The release also includes an improvement to the notification system that allows users to choose how long monitoring reports are available for. Every Sonar alert includes a shareable link to a brief report of the recent activity for that endpoint. Users can now set expiration times for these reports.

Full details about how to use these features are available on the Constellix company blog.

