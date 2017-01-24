We consolidated all of the tools our network admins have been using for years into one lightweight extension to streamline the troubleshooting process.

The Constellix Sonar Lite chrome extension is now available for free in the Chrome web store. The extension is an in-browser network monitoring and troubleshooting tool that uses the same tools the Constellix and DNS Made Easy teams use to improve their own networks. The Sonar Lite extension is ideal for network engineers, system administrators, web developers and designers.

Users can view the real-time performance of any domain they visit with the RUM (Real-User Monitoring) tool. The RUM tool also features a Waterfall check, which allows users to analyze detailed metrics on page load times, requests and components required to load the page. Web developers and designers can use this information to improve web performance and SEO.

The extension also features a troubleshooting wizard, which walks users through the debugging process in six easy steps. All of the tools used in the troubleshooting wizard are also available in the Tools section for users who want to do a quick lookup of a domain’s status or information. A detailed list of all the features and tools used in the extension are available on the Constellix website.

“We consolidated all of the tools our network admins have been using for years into one lightweight extension to streamline the troubleshooting process,” says President of Constellix Steven Job.

The third component of the extension, ITOS Tools, uses the same features as the popular Sonar Lite mobile app for Android and iOS. Now users can quickly monitor any website or server without having to leave their browser or the web page.

Constellix will be hosting a webinar on January 26th at 2pm EST to demo the extension. Registration for the webinar is now open. The webinar will guide attendees on a detailed walkthrough of the extension, highlighting its many uses. President of Constellix Steven Job will offer his expertise on traffic optimization and show how the extension can be used to improve performance.

