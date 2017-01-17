WipeRecord Enters New Jersey to Help With Criminal Expungements

WipeRecord Thankfully, New Jersey has very progressive laws when it comes to expunging a criminal record, typically allowing an individual to legally state that they have not been convicted of the expunged criminal offense.

On January 17th, 2017, WipeRecord proudly entered the state of New Jersey to provide legal services to its residents, assisting with criminal record expungements and firearm rights restoration. WipeRecord is a division of Eastman Meyler, PC.

“Having a criminal record certainly makes things difficult and can put restraints on many aspects of life that others take for granted,” said Sam Eastman, partner at Eastman Meyler, PC. “A criminal record can prevent you from getting the job you deserve, the housing you want, obtaining professional licenses, qualifying for government services and programs, and many other life-changing opportunities that would otherwise be available. Thankfully, New Jersey has very progressive laws when it comes to expunging a criminal record, typically allowing an individual to legally state that they have not been convicted of the expunged criminal offense.”

New Jersey does in fact have very favorable laws for expunging criminal records vs other states. Most arrest records which did not result in a conviction can qualify for a NJ expungement, as well as many convictions, as long as certain legal requirements are met. In addition, if one completes a successful diversion program, that record can typically be expunged. In many cases, successfully expunging your record in New Jersey will also restore firearm rights, permitting the legal ownership of firearms.

Nearly one third of Americans have some sort of criminal event on their record. Unfortunately, this ugly statistic means that much of the country’s population is kept from reaching their full potential due to mistakes following them around that they have already paid for in the legal system. Without the assistance of a licensed attorney, the process of expunging or sealing a criminal record can be complex and costly, making it difficult to gain access to such relief for those with whom the laws are intended to help. Over the last several years, WipeRecord's growing team of dedicated attorneys and staff has helped provide such relief to countless people across the country by increasing awareness to these services, reducing their costs, and making the process much easier and accessible to the public.

WipeRecord has made this process of checking New Jersey expungement eligibility very easy by providing a no cost, confidential online expungement Eligibility Test. WipeRecord also has Licensed Attorneys and Criminal Records Analysts who can be reached by calling (844) 947-3732 and who are happy to provide a no cost, confidential consultation.

Eastman Meyler, PC has an A Rating from the Better Business Bureau as well as attorneys who are rated as Super Lawyers and Superb Attorneys by prestigious attorney rating services such as Thompson Reuters and Avvo. Eastman Meyler, PC typically provides a low price guarantee on services for all clients and is happy to fight to put a criminal record in the past.