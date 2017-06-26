This Financial Poise webinar series is one of several “Newbie Litigator School” series. They are designed specifically for attorneys starting civil litigation or as a refresher on litigation fundamentals. This series is a purposeful introduction to different components and phases of litigation.

The "Newbie Litigator School" series covers



civil procedure and evidence

dispositive motions,

trial, and

appeal and post-judgment collection work.

The 3rd episode of the "Newbie Litigator School II" series is available now on demand! "Settlement & Mediation" (Register Here) features Moderator Kathryn Nadro of Sugar Felsenthal Grais & Hammer. Kathryn is joined by Damian Capazzolla of Law Offices of Damian Capozzola, Adam Hirsch of Robinson Curley & Clayton, Jim Goldberg of Bryan Cave and Kelsey Knowles of Belin McCormick.

The vast majority of cases settle before they reach trial. This webinar covers negotiating a successful settlement for a client. Panelists discuss both private settlements and mediation basics. Presenting an effective case to either a mediator or the opposing party is also covered.

