RHI Lifts Moves into New Schaumburg, IL Location

RHI Lifts provides businesses in the Chicago suburbs and throughout Illinois with new and used forklift equipment and rentals, as well as forklift certification training. They recently relocated into a new facility in Schaumburg, IL that houses both their offices and storage area for forklifts and other equipment. Their new central location is easily accessible to their customers so that they can be better served with Chicago forklift rentals, operator training, and maintenance.

The new facility for RHI Lifts is smaller in size than their previous location, but it is more accommodating to their specific needs. The main offices are much nicer in the new facility and provide a better environment to work in and meet with their customers. The biggest improvement of the new facility is the storage area for their forklift equipment. RHI Lifts provides new and used forklift sales in Chicago IL from many major manufacturers and their new storage area gives them plenty of space to store their forklift equipment for rental and purchase. This storage area is also equipped with lifts and tools so that they can maintain and repair their used forklifts and get them ready for sale or rental.

About RHI Lifts

RHI Lifts is located in the Chicago suburbs and they provide new and used forklifts, forklift rentals, operator training, and maintenance services for businesses in the Chicago area and throughout northern Illinois. The main products they offer include new and used forklifts from leading manufacturers and they also provide small utility vehicles to move about large facilities and warehouses. A major part of their services includes Chicago forklift service maintenance and operator certification training. RHI Lifts provides operational maintenance and emergency breakdown repair services to fix issues with forklifts as well as guaranteed fleet maintenance to ensure that a company’s entire fleet is well maintained and working properly. The forklift operator training provided by RHI Lifts complies with the standards of OSHA and ANSI and includes classroom study as well as hands-on training.