New Energy Works Timberframers will exhibit in Orlando, Florida at the International Builders’ Show (IBS) from January 10-12. The New Energy Works team invites the shows’ attendees into their refreshed exhibit – Booth S3233 – to share their mortise and tenon timber frame design and build expertise, project images, and their new 2017 project calendar.

“The International Builders’ Show offers an opportunity to learn about the benefits of mortise and tenon, heavy timber construction over traditional stick-built homes. Builders are always surprised to learn how design-flexible and environmentally responsible timber framing is,” explains Eric Fraser, Timber Frame Manager of New Energy Works. "We'll also share details on our Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) project, the first complete CLT structure in New York State."

New Energy Works’ booth design showcases inspirational timber projects from across the nation, the old (and new) world process of making a timber project reality, and their annual calendar filled with imagery and project stories. Their engineers and designers will be on-hand to answer questions, discuss ideas, and offer insight into building with heavy timber.

Those wanting to learn more about timber frame design and build are encouraged to attend this year’s International Builders’ Show. Each year, IBS brings together the industry’s most important global manufacturers and suppliers and showcases the latest products, materials and technologies involved in all types of buildings – including wood, concrete, stone, and brick. More than 500,000 net square feet of exhibits and 1,300 manufacturers and suppliers will be hosting spaces at the show. Attendees can also find and learn the latest in industry trends by attending sessions or networking on the show floor.

There are a number of complimentary tickets available from New Energy Works for the show. Contact them directly for further information and details at events at newenergyworks.com. Wherever you are in a project’s journey you’ll find what you need at the show.

The team will be displaying near their sister company, Pioneer Millworks, a key resource for reclaimed timbers. Pioneer Millworks is the leader in the reclaimed wood industry. To date, they’ve rescued nearly 26 million board feet of old wood from rot and landfills, giving it new life as flooring, paneling, millwork, cabinetry, and more. They are FSC-certified and Green America approved. All of their products are LEED point eligible.

New Energy Works Timberframers have been designing and building environmentally responsible timber frames across the USA for more than 30 years from their facilities in New York and Oregon. Offerings include: Timber Framing (design, engineering, manufacturing, and build), Enclosure Systems, Fine Woodworking, and Recycled and Sustainable wood products. New Energy Works has LEED AP staff members, is a member of the US Green Building Council, and is FSC-certified.