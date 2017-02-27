New Nike Swim Summer Camp Coming to New York July 2017

USSC is excited to partner with Binghamton University Head Swimming Coach, Brad Smith, to hold a four day Nike Swim Camp in New York this summer. This competitive swim camp is designed for swimmers wanting to improve their stroke technique by providing campers with ongoing and constructive feedback through sound coaching principles to engage and inspire.

"The Nike Swimming Camp at Binghamton University will run July 30-August 2 and will focus on providing a well-rounded and balanced camp experience that teaches swimmers the necessary skills to enjoy a lifetime of success in swimming," states Director Brad Smith. "This summer, we are offering one session of sleepaway swim camp with a commuter option available for ages 10-18."

Campers will train each day in the Patricia A. Saunders Aquatic Center which is home to the Binghamton Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving team. The campus is spread across 930 acres on a wooded hillside above the Susquehanna River in the Binghamton suburb of Vestal.

Players, coaches, parents and others interested in the 2017 Nike Swim Camp at Binghampton University can visit http://www.ussportscamps.com//swim or call 1-800-NIKE-CAMP (645-3226).

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is the world's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.