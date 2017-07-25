According to news reports, mortgage applicants are sick of mortgage quote lies and being misled. On the contrary, mortgage applicants are looking to truly understand what is the best, most accurate way to obtain sound mortgage advice.

The NAMB - The Association of Mortgage Professionals through NAMB KickStart Inc. has awarded local independent mortgage company New Florida Mortgage LLC a grant of $10,000 to aid in the creation and development of their mortgage business.

New Florida Mortgage will be using the grant monies to provide the clarity and education Florida mortgage applicants are looking for when seeking a home loan.

“NAMB's KickStart Award fuels independent mortgage businesses,” said Marty Lehman, Managing Partner of New Florida Mortgage. Lehman is proud that the NAMB chose his Florida mortgage company to receive this award. He went on to say “the ability to open an independent mortgage brokerage in today’s environment is an ideal opportunity to provide a truly first class mortgage experience, a competitive interest rate offering for home loan applicants, plus offer a wide range of technology and loan programs to best serve all mortgage clients.”

Complaints from mortgage applicants that they are kept in the dark and are not aware of how their home loan application is progressing is unfortunately commonplace. The principals of New Florida Mortgage have a combined 50 years experience within the mortgage business in Florida and, it appears, have created a mortgage company to be simple and appealing to use.

When mortgage hopefuls use the services of New Florida Mortgage they have access to new tools and resources that make the mortgage process easy to understand. Buying a home right now is a smart move according to many experts and using services of a local mortgage company leads to better rates, service and terms.

“At New Florida Mortgage, our new service provides customers with a free pre-approval,” stated company representative Marty Lehman. “In fact, we can let interested parties know an answer and receive mortgage approval in 3 minutes 20 seconds. This is a feature we are confident that other mortgage providers can’t compete with.”

