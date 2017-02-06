S.S. Steele Homes Celebrates 64 Years in Business

My grandfather started this company with a pretty simple vision that has served us well and, I believe, will continue to serve us well.

S.S. Steele Homes celebrated their 64th anniversary in business as a premier home builder. Founded in 1953 by Samuel S. Steele, the company expanded to a second location in Pensacola, Fla. Since its founding, three generations of the Steele family have overseen the construction of nearly 8,000 homes throughout the area.

Over the years, S.S. Steele Homes has expanded its portfolio of home models to keep up with the modern homebuyer. In the beginning, they focused on building economically efficient, aluminum-sided homes that averaged about 1,100 square feet. Today, their primary material is durable brick for their many different home designs. They offer 26 floor plans, averaging 1,800 square feet. Their floor plans include cathedral ceilings, fireplaces and many other options for the discerning buyer. They can customize or alter any of their designs to meet a customer's needs or even price and build a floor plan brought in by a homebuyer.

"It's a really proud day for all of us here at S.S. Steele Homes," said David Steele, owner of S.S. Steele Homes. "My grandfather started this company with a pretty simple vision that has served us well and, I believe, will continue to serve us well. It's all about cutting costs without cutting corners. We build homes that are high quality but affordable, homes that provide the best value for our customers' money. We buy materials in large quantities and pass those savings on. We take the utmost pride in every home we build because we know how important it is for the customer."

For more information on S.S. Steele Homes, interested parties can visit http://www.steelehomes.cc or call the office at their Mobile, Ala., location at 251-661-9600. Individuals can also visit the S.S. Steele headquarters in person at 4951 Government Blvd. in Mobile, Ala. 36693.

S.S. Steele Homes designs and builds homes for individuals from their offices in Mobile, Ala., and Pensacola, Fla. Since 1953, S.S. Steele Homes has been providing homes at an excellent value. They offer 26 different standard brick home models to choose from. They can also price and build a floor plan provided by the client.