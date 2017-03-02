Bill Stemberger and Scott Cummins were recently named to the list of Georgia Super Lawyers for the fourth straight year. The honor, which is reserved for only 5% of the State’s practicing attorneys, is based upon voting of other lawyers, as well as research conducted by the editorial team at Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters company.

Stemberger and Cummins represent clients in the areas of personal injury and criminal defense. Both have practiced for more than 30 years, with most of that time spent in the Newnan-Coweta area. The attorneys and friends attribute the success of their partnership to an unwavering commitment to achieving client goals. “Both Bill and I know that clients often come to our firm when facing extraordinarily challenging circumstances,” said Cummins. “Helping them move past a difficult time is more than a job that pays the bills, it’s a commitment to seeing fellow community members move forward with peace of mind and an improved outlook on life.”

Stemberger agrees that the sixty-plus years of courtroom experience between he and his partner is an important factor. “We’ve established reputations for taking a case as far as necessary to achieve justice for our clients,” said Stemberger. “That willingness is important when it comes to negotiating an acceptable resolution to the client’s legal issue, and also helps ensure they get a fair shake from the system in general.”

About Stemberger & Cummins, P.C.: The lawyers at S & C bring more than six decades of combined experience to each client’s case. The firm’s attorneys represent individuals and families in car, truck, and motorcycle accident cases, as well as those facing felony and misdemeanor charges. The firm’s Newnan office provides a convenient location for clients with legal matters in Atlanta, as well as cities southwest of the metro area, such as LaGrange, Carrollton, Peachtree City, and Douglasville.