We hope that by strutting our stuff in Bodacious Bras for a Cause we can help raise funds for our city's cancer warriors.

NEW ORLEANS, June 19, 2017 — Two Chicks Walking Tours announced that they will be participating in the annual Bodacious Bras for the Cause fundraiser to provide support for women with cancer. The fundraiser brunch includes a Bloody Mary mixer beforehand, a live art auction, and live music. The centerpiece of the fundraiser is the "Thriver" fashion show. The fashion show showcases women thriving, not merely surviving, in their cancer journeys.

Two Chicks Walking Tours plans to contribute to this year's "Thriver" fashion show with a special bra and umbrella set inspired by New Orleans' second line tradition. Their 'strut your stuff' bra and umbrella were designed by Courtney Bullock, a guild member of the New Orleans Costume Center. Second line parades are just one of the many unique aspects of New Orleans' cultural heritage that the tour guides at Two Chicks Walking Tours introduce visitors to. The Two Chicks Walking Tours experience feels more like friends exploring the city together, rather than one guide leading a large group. That focus on friendship informs everything they do at Two Chicks Walking Tours, including their participation in Bodacious Bras for a Cause.

"Two Chicks Walking Tours was founded with friendship at its core, and friendship means supporting one another in times of need," said Christine Miller, owner of Two Chicks Walking Tours. "We hope that by strutting our stuff in Bodacious Bras for a Cause we can help raise funds for our city's cancer warriors and let them know that they have friends supporting them in the community. And their friends can't wait to see them strut their stuff again."

The event will be held at New Orleans' JW Marriott Hotel on Saturday, June 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds will be donated to the Cancer Association of Greater New Orleans and Breastoration, two local organizations that provide support and assistance for women undergoing cancer treatment and recovery.

For more information on FestiGals' Bodacious Bras for the Cause or Two Chicks Walking Tours, interested parties can visit http://www.twochickswalkingtours.com or call their office directly at (504) 975-4386.

Two Chicks Walking Tours is a New Orleans-based tour company providing guided tours of city neighborhoods like the French Quarter and the Garden District. They are licensed by the City of New Orleans and registered with the state to provide fun historical and cultural tours to visitors and residents alike.