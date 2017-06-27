Joieful raises additional funding for local travel app

We are very excited to see the interest in our young company as we continue to build on our early successes with our hotel and convention partners and their guests and groups,” says Aaron Dirks, Joieful’s founder and CEO.

Joieful, the leading experiences platform for visitors and locals to the Crescent City, announces new partnerships as it continues to raise capital as part of its $600,000 extension round launched last month. Existing investors in Joieful have also joined in on the round, including several prominent technology firms.

Joieful brings experiences of all kinds together in one easy to use app for visitors, with exclusive VIP deals, through its online booking software. Users will have their own personal, interactive concierge at their fingertips to plan visits to New Orleans attractions such as dining, live music, special events, attractions, festivals, museums, popular tours (ghost tours, Garden District Walking Tours, French Quarter Tours, swamp tours, Mississippi River Riverboat tours, Hurricane Katrina tours, cemetery tours, etc.) Audubon Nature Institute tickets, New Orleans airport shuttles and more.

Joieful’s concierge desks have continued to grow in visibility and sales volume at many of New Orleans’ leading hotels, including Sheraton New Orleans and New Orleans Marriott, as well as several boutique brands. Joieful also provides ticketing and fulfillment services for many of New Orleans leading events and expects to sign exclusive operating agreements with additional hotel properties this summer.

In a little over two years, more than $1.5 million in tourism experiences have been booked through the Joieful platform. This new funding round will bring the company closer to building out the next phase of its software platform, expanding its sales and marketing teams and funding the continued development of exclusive corporate event offerings and value-add partnerships. Joieful aims to bring its concierge experience to new markets outside of the New Orleans area over the next two years.

“We are very excited to see the interest in our young company as we continue to build on our early successes with our hotel and convention partners and their guests and groups,” says Aaron Dirks, Joieful’s founder and CEO. “We are working hard to build additional functionality for our customers and prepare for the launch of our Corporate Events and Hyper-Local experiences marketplace.”

Joieful has also added Search Influence, a leading online marketing company based in New Orleans, as a strategic partner. Search Influence will be leading Joieful’s digital marketing efforts to expand its reach with influencers and leverage its unique concierge engagements more effectively. Search Influence is the largest online marketing company on the Gulf Coast with more than 60 full-time employees, and joins a growing list of New Orleans business leaders, including LookFar and Good Work Marketing that continue to support Joieful's rapid growth.

“New Orleans is projected to see a nearly 20 percent increase in tourism visits between now and 2018, the 300th anniversary of the city's founding, to more than 13 million visitors,” adds Jason M. Cronen, Joieful's Director of Corporate Partnerships. “We are increasingly working to provide retailers, restaurants, festivals and local businesses a more unique way to reach these visitors through our growing advertising and marketing platform and our new API.

About Joieful:

Joieful is a fast growing, experiences company that powers the concierge desks at many of the largest hotels in New Orleans, Louisiana, both online and with 24/7 live support. With over 100 curated experiences, ranging from dining to team building to health and wellness, Joieful enables users to create, experience and share the best of New Orleans. Download the Joieful app and experience New Orleans for yourself by visiting http://www.joieful.com.