We want to prepare our students and graduates for opportunities in the 21st-century workplace, where deep analytical skills and a solid grounding in the arts and sciences are just as valuable as technical skills in a specific field said Dean Suri Duitch.

The Tulane School of Professional Advancement debuts a new course lineup for the fall semester with an open house event on Saturday, August 5, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The event will take place at the school's Mississippi Coast Campus and is open to the public.

Formerly known as the School of Continuing Studies, the school was rebranded as the School of Professional Advancement in March 2017. This relaunch comes with several new program offerings, such as a Master’s of Professional Studies in Health and Wellness and a new concentration in Cyber Security. This new era for the school also brings with it an expansion of online courses, new community partnerships and additional, personalized student support services.

“Our new name represents our focus on educating working adults and offering applied learning, which means an education that is relevant and applicable to work and to daily life," said Suri Duitch, dean of the School of Professional Advancement. "We want to prepare our students and graduates for opportunities in the 21st-century workplace, where deep analytical skills and a solid grounding in the arts and sciences are just as valuable as technical skills in a specific field.”

The school’s nationally recognized Emergency & Security Studies program is the only one of its kind in the Gulf South region. The program focuses on securing and maintaining the safety of individuals, businesses, facilities and communities through practical applications of security and emergency management. Graduates work in the fields of emergency management, cyber security and infrastructure management in government and the private sector.

For the first time, Tulane School of Professional Advancement is making its Master’s of Professional Studies in Information Technology Management available fully online, allowing working professionals to pursue an education around their current schedule.

Courses are taught by full-time faculty and by industry experts who bring real-world experience and professional networks to students.

The open house will give potential students the opportunity to visit the Biloxi campus, learn more about programs and course offerings and meet with faculty and staff. Most students are unaware that they can complete their degree program in Biloxi and do not need to take courses at a New Orleans campus. Assistance with the application process and information on financial aid will also be available. Refreshments will be offered.

Interested parties can learn more by contacting the Tulane School of Professional Advancement Mississippi Coast Campus at 228-388-5769 or visiting sopa.tulane.edu. The campus is located at 2650 Beach Blvd., Suite 44, Biloxi, Miss. 39531.

The School of Professional Advancement offers high-quality, innovative degree and certificate programs in the humanities and in applied fields that are directly relevant to the needs and interests of working adults. The faculty, most of whom are working professionals, ensures programs stay cutting edge and relevant, helping graduates to maximize the value of their degrees. The School of Professional Advancement currently offers 26 undergraduate programs of study and four master’s degree programs at its three campuses. New online courses are now available for Fall 2017.