Our goal for each medical school student is to put a face and voice to his or her application," said Dr. Shaminder Gupta, co-founder of MedMatchPlus+. "We want to help you stand apart and fulfill your dreams to become a great doctor in the U.S.

MedMatchPlus+ has launched a residency application supplemental tool to allow 4th-year medical students improve their chances of acceptance to a residency in a United States hospital. Being accepted into a residency is challenging, particularly for those who have earned degrees outside the U.S.

According to data released by the ECFMG®, every year, 50 percent of international medical graduates do not match. The MedMatchPlus+ online platform is designed to personalize the applicant and set him or her apart.

Each year, residency applications flood hospital coordinators throughout the nation. The MedMatchPlus+ platform, which is a supplement to the traditional ERAS® application, allows the applicant to showcase themselves through a video profile which allows programs to see the real person behind the application.

Through MedMatchPlus+, applicants can create a profile and upload videos, photos and personal narratives to stand out in the matching process. They can send their profile to any residency program in the county, and MedMatchPlus+ will connect them to the program of their choice. Applicants also receive access to a library of candidate resources with examples from doctors and residency coordinators on the best ways to improve your application.

The MedMatchPlus+ team uses a designated network of residency programs to help navigate the matching process.

