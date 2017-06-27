New 16 Room Boutique Hotel Opens in Newport, Rhode Island

The Sea Breeze Inn We are thrilled to re-open and we hope our guests will be happy with what we’ve created. We look forward to beginning the next chapter of the Sea Breeze Inn. - Leeza Amarant

The Sea Breeze Inn today announced the grand-opening of their newly built boutique hotel located at 147 Aquidneck Avenue in Middletown RI, the hotel is steps to Easton’s Beach and close to downtown Newport RI, Cliff Walk, the Newport Mansions, and area beaches. The hotel features 16 professionally designed guestrooms and suites with ocean views, along with a 30 seat full-service café.

"After years of planning, design, and construction we are excited to open our new boutique hotel and once again welcome guests to the Newport area," said Leeza Amarant, owner and operator of the hotel. "We truly look forward to offering top-quality accommodations along with our signature personal touch to travelers from around the world."

The Sea Breeze Inn started as a small ice cream parlor in 1991 by husband and wife team Telly and Leeza Amarant. In 1995 the Amarant’s expanded the site into an 8-room Bed and Breakfast with a cafe. In late 2015 the building was completely razed to begin construction of the new hotel.

"Since we opened the original Inn we’ve had the opportunity to host and meet amazing people from across the globe and we’ve been very fortunate to have many of our guests return to stay with us year after year," said Telly Amarant who oversaw construction on the hotel. "The facility was growing old and dated it was time for an update. Our focus with this project was to start from scratch and create a space that compliments the unique style of Newport Rhode Island. We’re confident that our guests will enjoy the improvements we’ve made."

Telly and Leeza Amarant worked with an area architect and interior designer on the development of the new hotel. The building was designed by local architect Dan Herchenroether of HerkWorks (http://www.herk.works) and the interiors throughout the hotel were carefully crafted by Boston based designer Misty Gray of Grayscale Designs (http://www.grayscale-design.com).

Architect Dan Herchenroether worked to create a unique feel for each custom designed room, cleverly constructing individual spaces with an open aesthetic that celebrates expansive water views. Dan Herchenroether, "The redesigned Sea Breeze Inn celebrates the best of New England vernacular architecture with large roof overhangs, clean lines, intimate private balconies and a welcoming entrance sequence. The building was reconfigured to account for proper egress stairs with expansion along the street edge to improve curb appeal. It is truly an asset to the budding Aquidneck Avenue streetscape."

Designer Misty Gray, "We wanted to take this opportunity to celebrate the roots of the Amarant family, who emigrated from Greece in 1971, and bring Newport a taste of the Mediterranean with a modern, subtle approach. With each design decision, we collaborated with Leeza and Telly to ensure we created a space that was authentic and uniquely theirs."

The hotel is conveniently located in the Atlantic Beach neighborhood overlooking both Newport’s Easton’s Beach (First beach) and Easton’s pond and is just minutes to downtown Newport, RI. Rooms boast private balconies with views of the beach and pond, each individually designed with unique features and accents. An on-site café provides complimentary made-to-order breakfast to all guests every morning which is included in the price of the stay. The café is also open to the public daily for breakfast and lunch.

Amenities at the hotel include: complimentary made-to-order breakfast; a full service café where breakfast and lunch are served daily; private balconies; LED TV’s with 50+ channels; desks in each room; an elevator; free WiFi; and free plug-in Ethernet in each room.

"We are thrilled to re-open and we hope our guests will be happy with what we’ve created,” said Leeza Amarant. “We will continue to operate the hotel as we always have, treating all of our guests just as we would family, and we look forward to beginning the next chapter of the Sea Breeze Inn."

For more information and reservations, visit http://www.theSeaBreezeInn.com or call +1 (401) 849-1211 or +1 (877) 227-8400

About The Sea Breeze Inn

The Sea Breeze Inn is a family owned and operated boutique hotel located in Middletown Rhode Island. The hotel originally opened in 1995. In 2015 the hotel underwent a ground-up renovation, re-opening in 2017 and now includes 16 professionally designed rooms and suites overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and Easton’s Pond. The Sea Breeze Inn is dedicated to providing guests with the highest standard of service and accommodation. To learn more visit http://www.TheSeaBreezeInn.com.

Contacts

Leeza Amarant

The Sea Breeze Inn

147 Aquidneck Avenue

Middletown, RI 02842

Tel: +1 (401) 849-1211

Email: leeza(at)theseabreezeinn.com

Web: http://www.theseabreezeinn.com