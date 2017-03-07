Viscira® Welcomes New Senior Scientific Director

Heather McCune, PhD, Senior Scientific Director I’m delighted to rejoin the Viscira team, and am very excited about the company’s dedication to providing best-in-class medical and promotional content development for our clients.

Viscira, a leading provider of digital marketing solutions and software products for the life sciences industry, is proud to announce that Heather McCune, PhD, has rejoined the company as Senior Scientific Director. She will be responsible for guiding scientific strategy and medical content development for the company’s diverse base of domestic and global life sciences clients.

Heather brings over 10 years of medical content development experience back to Viscira. In addition to her previous role as Director of Medical Content at Viscira, Heather has held senior-level scientific positions at the medical communications agencies CMC and GeneEd, and in medical affairs at Cord Blood Registry.

Heather has shaped content development efforts for some of the world’s largest pharma and biotech companies, providing support for nearly 400 digital, promotional, and medical education programs. McCune has also supported several launch brands, including those requiring OPDP preclearance review. She has experience in multiple therapeutic areas—namely, hematology/oncology (ALL, multiple myeloma, B-cell malignancies, hemophilia), solid tumor oncology (breast, lung, colorectal), neurology, cardiology, psychiatry, regenerative medicine, and rare disease.

Heather’s academic credentials are as impressive as her pharma marketing and medical communications experience. She holds a BA in Biology from Macalester College and a PhD in Genetics from the University of Washington. She also has 10 years of bench research experience, gained during her doctoral studies, her postdoctoral fellowship in Biochemistry & Biophysics at UCSF, and research positions at the University of Minnesota and the University of Chicago.

Heather commented, “I’m delighted to rejoin the Viscira team, and am very excited about the company’s dedication to providing best-in-class medical and promotional content development for our clients. Viscira has a proven commitment to this integral area, and I’m thrilled to lead and grow our talented medical content team.”

Dave Gulezian, President and CEO of Viscira, said, “We are very happy to welcome Heather back to the Viscira family. Her depth of scientific knowledge is invaluable, as is her ability to work both strategically with our clients and collaboratively with members of our internal teams. It’s energizing when we have talented former employees choose to return to the company.”

Viscira’s Medical Content team consists of expert PhD medical writers, marketing copywriters, and editors with extensive experience in a broad range of disease states and therapeutic areas, as well as an independent medical advisory board. Viscira’s content capabilities include content strategy, message development and refinement, creation of de novo content, digital optimization of existing content, and expert consulting regarding legal and regulatory compliance issues (including OPDP)—across all phases of the product lifecycle.

Viscira has immediate plans to hire additional members for its Medical Content team, including a Scientific Director, a Medical Editor, and Medical Writers. Please refer to the Careers Section of http://www.viscira.com for additional information.

About Viscira

Viscira is dedicated to the design and development of digital marketing solutions and interactive software applications for the life sciences industry. Viscira provides a suite of programs that integrate best-in-class technology to deliver engaging and memorable content via various electronic channels. Viscira is part of the Sudler & Hennessey Group, a leading global healthcare communications network. For more information, please visit the company’s website at http://www.viscira.com, or contact Noёl Ashekian at (617) 429-0834.