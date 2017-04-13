The NewSpace Business Plan Competition is the world's only space-focused BPC “We’re looking for startup companies, at any stage, that have a technology or product that will significantly advance the new space movement."

Today, the National Space Society and The Center for Space Commerce and Finance announced that this year’s second regional NewSpace Business Plan Competition will be held in conjunction with the 2017 International Space Development Conference (ISDC) on May 26, in St. Louis. Competitors will present their business plan in front of a panel of investors and the ISDC audience, for a chance to win a cash prize and guaranteed entry into the national NewSpace Business Plan Competition in November.

“We’re looking for startup companies, at any stage, that have a technology or product that will significantly advance the new space movement,” said Joel Vinas, Executive Director of the Center for Space Commerce and Finance, the organization that manages the NewSpace Business Plan Competition. “This could be anything from launch and propulsion companies, to small satellite manufacturers, or companies that provide products or services to any sector of the emerging commercial space economy.”

Companies with space-scalable technologies are highly encouraged to apply. This includes technologies that are primarily developed to solve problems here on Earth for commercial benefit and profit, but are also scalable to solve key long-range space problems when the demand ultimately exists.

“The wide range of companies and technologies that we’re seeing develop in this industry is indicative of its rapid growth,” said Steve Jorgensen, founder of Space Finance Group and chair of the space business track at this year’s ISDC. “We’re thrilled to be a part of the competition that helps catalyze this industry’s growth by promoting, educating, and connecting the next generation of explorers.”

The winner of the St.Louis regional event will receive a $2,500 cash prize, courtesy of the Heinlein Prize Trust. The winner will also be guaranteed the opportunity to compete at the national NewSpace Business Plan Competition, to be held at the New Worlds Conference in Austin, TX on November 10-11, 2017.

“As an angel investor myself, I’m excited to see a competition focused on space, that is intended to simulate the real world process of entrepreneurs soliciting funding from early stage investors and venture capital firms,” said Alice Hoffman, president of the National Space Society. “I can’t wait to see what exciting companies will present this year!”

All interested space startup companies are encouraged to apply on the NewSpace Business Plan Competition website: http://newspacebpc.com/apply/. Interested investors, media, students, and anyone who would like to be in the audience, are encouraged to sign up to attend the International Space Development Conference: http://isdc2017.nss.org. To learn more about this and upcoming competitions across the world, sign up for the NewSpace Business Plan Competition newsletter: http://eepurl.com/bF4MBj

About NewSpace Business Plan Competition

Originally started as a project of the Space Frontier Foundation in 2006, the NewSpace BPC has awarded over $300,000 in cash prizes to space-enabling startups. Now a product of the Center for Space Commerce and Finance, the NewSpace BPC is expanding its reach, hosting regional competitions and raising investor awareness towards space-related startups. Chosen competitors attend a private, 2-day, Boot Camp session, and make a final pitch to investors at the annual New Worlds Conference where a winner is announced. For more information visit http://www.NewSpaceBPC.com.

About the National Space Society

The National Space Society (NSS) is an independent, educational, grassroots, non-profit organization dedicated to the creation of a spacefaring civilization. Founded as the National Space Institute (1974) and L5 Society (1975), which merged to form NSS in 1987, NSS is widely acknowledged as the preeminent citizen's voice on space. NSS has over 50 chapters in the United States and around the world. The society also publishes Ad Astra magazine, an award-winning periodical chronicling the most important developments in space. Learn more: nss.org

About the Heinlein Prize Trust

The Heinlein Prize Trust honors the memory of Robert A. Heinlein, a renowned American author. The purpose of the Heinlein Prize is to encourage and reward progress in commercial space activities that advances Robert and his wife Virginia’s dream of humanity’s future in space. Efforts include: The Heinlein Prize for Accomplishments in Commercial Space Activities, The Microgravity Research Competition, The Heinlein Commercial Space Activity Prize, and The “Flight Into the Future” international contests. Find out more: http://www.heinleinprize.com