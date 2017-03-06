NEXT Crafted - Design Build NEXT New Homes Group partners form new building company with former New Home Company executive, Dragos Cojocaru.

Dragos Cojocaru, formerly VP of Construction at The New Home Company and a 25-year veteran of the homebuilding industry, has joined principals Christopher Brown and Scott Bolli at NEXT New Homes Group, adding construction capability and knowledge to NEXT’s established new home sales, marketing and advertising services. A new company – NEXT Crafted, LLC - has been formed under the NEXT New Homes brand, specifically for the delivery of these new building services.

Scott Bolli feels fortunate to have Dragos on the team. “We’re beyond excited and we’re honored that he’s chosen to work with us. We have a lot to offer one another and together, we have a lot more to offer our client builders and our industry.”

NEXT New Homes Group provides on-site new home sales, new home marketing and advertising. With the addition of Dragos, NEXT now adds construction capability and construction services including advice and systems to improve construction practices and customer interactions from sale through warranty.

“Dragos is one of the most respected names in our industry. We’re honored to have him join NEXT and build this new operation around him.” said Christopher Brown, Principal at NEXT. “He has been a friend of ours for years and Scott and I are big fans of his work – the homes and communities that he’s helped to create are special and we’re looking forward to being a part of building more great communities with him.”

For Dragos’ part, he’s enthusiastic. “This is the next chapter in my career. I’m very happy to join a company that provides me with opportunities and support, whether the project is consulting, building a custom home or building an entire neighborhood. I’m looking forward to using my experience and my knowledge to do some really cool things.”

More information about NEXT Crafted is available at nextcrafted.com. More information about NEXT New Homes Group can be found at nextnewhomes.com.