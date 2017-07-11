National Pawnbrokers Association 30th Anniversary Mr. Uroda completed NPA’s Certified Pawn Professional learning program in 2016, becoming one of the first pawnbrokers to receive the CPP designation.

The National Pawnbrokers Association (NPA) is pleased to announce that Nick Uroda of Clark Loan & Jewelry, Inc. in Aberdeen, MD, was selected to receive the 2017 NPA Young Professional of the Year Award. Mr. Uroda accepted the award during the association’s Annual Awards Ceremony at Pawn Expo in Las Vegas.

The NPA Young Professional of the Year Award recognizes young professionals who have demonstrated exceptional success in their businesses and local communities and have made a significant contribution to the pawn industry.

Mr. Uroda completed NPA’s Certified Pawn Professional learning program in 2016, becoming one of the first pawnbrokers to receive the CPP designation. His involvement in the NPA Legislative Conference, where he met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill, resulted in a greater of understanding of the positive role the pawn industry plays in serving the financial needs of Americans.

Within his company, Clark Loan & Jewelry, Mr. Uroda has instituted a number of initiatives to improve compliance, HR practices, advertising strategies, and safety measures. He has helped develop customer relations practices and store operations.

While attending college, he began working for Clark Loan & Jewelry with plans to become a state trooper. He remained, however, with the company and has advanced from seasonal stock work to a full-time managerial position, becoming an essential component of the company’s success.

