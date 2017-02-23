US Sports Camps and Nike 5meter Water Polo Announces 2017 Camp Lineup

US Sports Camps (USSC) once again partners with former Olympian Genai Kerr to offer Nike 5meter Water Polo Camps and Clinics in 2017.

Unlike most water polo camps, Nike Water Polo Camps is a year-round camp operation; offering weekend clinics and full week camps in the Winter, Spring, Summer, and Fall. Over 25 camps and clinics are conducted annually across the USA and internationally. Both day camp packages and overnight (at select locations) are available.

Led by Olympian Genai Kerr as well as former Olympians and college coaches, Nike 5meter Water Polo Camps offer outstanding coaching and take every step possible to stimulate your love for water polo in a positive and healthy environment. Genai Kerr is a USA Water Polo Olympian, coach, mentor, and true ambassador of the sport. Genai was a member of the United States Men's National Water Polo Team for 12 years and played in the 2004 Athens Olympics, 2003 & 2007 Pan American Gold Medal games, and multiple World Championships.

“Nike 5meter Water Polo Camps are designed to make an immediate impact by providing the highest level of detailed position specific instruction for water polo players,” says Genai Kerr. “Not only do the staff members get in the water with the campers, dry land, mental edge and college planning activities are integrated to provide a beneficial experience for any emerging water polo player.”

Locations include: Maple Ridge, BC; Berkeley, CA; Moraga, CA; Sana Cruz, CA; San Diego, CA; Santa Maria, CA; Santa Monica, CA; Chelsea Piers, CT; Miami, FL;Cincinnati, OH, Eugene, OR; Portland, OR; Collegeville, PA; Shillington, PA; Montreal, QB; Salt Lake City, UT; Port Orchard, WA; Seattle, WA; Tacoma, WA.

At each water polo camp 2017 location, players receive focused instruction on both fundamental and advanced techniques. Position specific training if offered for drivers, shooters, goalies and 2 meter offense and defense. Upon arrival, campers are placed in groups with other players that have similar abilities and goals. Camp staff do their best to accommodate campers needs, keeping in consideration experience and desire to improve.

Campers, parents, and coaches interested in the 2017 Nike 5meter Water Polo Camps can find more information at http://www.ussportscamps.com/waterpolo or call 1-800-645-3226.

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.