Nike Baseball Camp at Evangelic Christian School is a fun, intensive camp where campers take their baseball game to the next level. All aspects of the game are covered and campers will create lasting summer memories and leave camp feeling confident with the new skills learned. Head Coach of Evangelic Christian School, Duke Williams serves as the Nike Baseball Camp Director. Coach Williams is an accomplished coach and player, and looks forward to helping young baseball players improve their skills while giving each youth baseball player a summer to remember.

“We are excited to be including a Nike Baseball Camp in Tennessee this summer and partnering with Coach Williams. Joining Coach Williams will be coaches from both the College and High School ranks, offering campers a tremendous opportunity to learn and improve,” says Mike de Surville, Sr. Vice President of US Sports Camps.

Nike Baseball Camps provide focused, intensive training that is essential to improvement for all skill levels. Every facet of the game is covered with an emphasis on fundamentals to help players become valuable team members. At each location, campers are broken into groups with other players of similar age, abilities and goals. Each camp director does their best to advance players to the next level, keeping in consideration each camper’s experience and desire to improve.

Players, Coaches, Parents and others interested in the 2017 Nike Baseball Camps can visit http://www.ussportscamps.com/baseball/nike/ or call 1-800-645-3226.

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.