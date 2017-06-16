Nike Basketball Camps Announces New Locations in New York for 2017

Nike Basketball Camps is pleased to add SUNY Potsdam Summer Basketball Camp to it's lineup this year. Entering its 47th year of operation, "Nike Basketball Camps is thrilled to partner with SUNY Potsdam. Combine Coach Jim Bechtel and Brittany Cohen and state-of-the-art facilities, the SUNY Potsdam Summer Basketball Camp is an amazing experience,” says Brent Koonce, Senior VP of Basketball Operations at US Sports Camps.

The camp has helped over 13,000 players of all ages and abilities improve their basketball skills and learn important life lessons, like how to be a good teammate, playing your best, and developing relationships. Coach Jim Betchel states “We are very excited to be partnering with Nike and US Sport Camps this year. Summer basketball camp here at Potsdam has been a tradition for over 40 years. We feel this relationship is going to help us continue to provide a fun, enjoyable and educational experience to all of our campers. We look forward to being able to offer this great camp to a larger audience in both the United States and Canada.”

From SUNY Potsdam, Nike Basketball Camps heads south for a handful of basketball day camps. They’ll stop in Broadalbin, Long Island, NYC, Brooklyn, and Pleasantville for high-energy, coed camps for kids ages 8-17 looking to compete, get better, and have fun.

For more information about the Nike Basketball Camps in New York or to register, visit http://www.ussportscamps.com/basketball/nike/new-york/ or call 1-800-NIKE-CAMP.

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America’s largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. Over 80,000 kids attended a US Sports Camps program in 2016. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.