US Sport Camps announced the addition of junior golf camps in the Bay Area for the upcoming summer season. Canyon Lakes Golf Course, located in San Ramon, serves as the host site for six weeks of camp. Directed by LPGA Class “A” Professional and long-time Nike Junior Golf Camp Director, Kim Stevens, this program is set up to give juniors the tools to improve and enjoy the game for a lifetime.

“Some of our most successful and highest-rated golf camps are under the direction of Coach Stevens,” explains Nicholas Brunner, vice president of Nike Junior Golf Camps. “Kim hires a great staff each and every year that is passionate about teaching and growing the game of golf. We have partnered with yet another fantastic host facility in Canyon Lakes that is sure to be popular for families in the Tri-Valley area.”

Kim Stevens recently achieved Class “A” LPGA membership and is also a U.S. Kids Golf certified instructor. Safety and fun are the main reasons her programs grow each year and Kim personally trains her staff to ensure the instruction is consistent and purposeful.

"I am so excited and fortunate to have found a golf course and community driven to growing junior golf,” says Kim Stevens. “Ashley Reynolds and her team at Canyon Lakes are committed to helping me grow and develop a safe and fun learning environment for this summer's Nike Junior Golf Camps!"

Nike Junior Golf Camps at Canyon Lakes offers dates throughout the summer in 2017. Half and full-day programs are offered Monday – Friday to accommodate junior golfers of all skill levels and run from 9:00AM – Noon and 9:00AM – 4:00PM, respectively. The camps are co-ed and suitable for golfers ages 7-17 (ages may vary by program option).

For additional details or to register online, visit http://www.ussportscamps.com

