Lisa Misipeka is an American Samoan athlete who specializes in the hammer throw. She won the bronze medal at the 1999 World Championships in Athletics with a throw of 66.06m. Lisa is the first ever American Samoan to win an international medal. She also competed in the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, but failed to advance past the qualifying round.

“We are thrilled to have Lisa as a member of our coaching staff this summer,” states Camp Director Scott Purdy. “She brings unmatched experience and expertise that our campers are sure to benefit from.”

The Nike Track & Field Camp at Loomis Chaffee School is running from June 25th-29th and is open to any and all entrants ages 10-18. To register please visit http://www.ussportscamps.com/running or call 1-800-NIKE-CAMP

