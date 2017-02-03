Nike Running Camp's new location offers the opportunity for high school distance runners to practice the fundamentals of cross country training through a variety of workouts and interactive workshops lead by the BGSU coaches and current collegiate student-athletes. Bowling Green State University offers 16 metro parks with dirt, grass, gravel trails and paved bike paths. Runs take place on campus and on the local park trails.

Camp Director Lou Snelling is in his fourth year at the helm of the Bowling Green cross country and track and field program. In November of 2013, he was named to the All-Time Southland Conference Cross Country Honor Roll in recognition of the league’s 50th anniversary. He was one of eight coaches recognized for their historic contributions to the sport.

The Bowling Green XC Camp staff includes experienced coaches sharing their most successful training methods. This cross country camp offers inspiring guest speakers and instructional workshops addressing topics including technique, mental strategies, and training principles.

“The Bowling Green XC Camp is a welcome addition to our Nike Running Camp line-up,” states Renee Chapman, Nike Running Camps Manager at US Sports Camps. “Campers enjoy the great, local running courses while training with high school athletes from all over the country.”

Registration for one of the best running camps in the U.S. is now open. This coed Nike XC Camp runs July 13-16, open to any and all entrants ages 14-18. Runners of all ability levels are welcome to attend the camp and will be grouped by age and pace/skill level for their training.

For additional details or to register online, visit http://www.ussportscamps.com or call 1-800-NIKE-CAMP.

