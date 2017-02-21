The Nike Running Camps offer the full running camp experience in which campers are placed in small compatible groups based on fitness, event and ability while training. Nike Track & Field Camps offer the full track camp experience and are designed to help youth athletes reach their highest potential in their chosen event. The Nike Cross Country Camps offer the perfect mix of learning, training and recreation. Runners are placed in running groups based on fitness, speed and distance when running on the nearby trails and courses. The Nike Running Camps’ mission is to provide athletes with the tools necessary to improve and enjoy the sport of running for the rest of their lives.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled about running camps in these new locations this summer,” states Jan O’Connor, Executive Vice President at US Sports Camps. “Our goal is for campers to receive an unforgettable experience and feel like a part of a family. With each camp’s outstanding coaching staff, I am sure our goal will be accomplished.”

The new 2017 Nike Running Camp locations are:

Cross Country Camps:

Nike Cross Country Camps at The College at Brockport, NY

Nike Cross Country Camp at Bowling Green State University, OH

Chris Solinsky Distance Camp, Amherst Junction, WI

Nike Running Camp Whistler BC

Nike Cross Country Camp at Saint Vincent College, Latrobe, PA

Track & Field Camps:

Nike Track & Field Camps SUNY Cortland, NY

Nike Track & Field Camps at The College at Brockport, NY

