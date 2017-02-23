Nike Running Camps offer both Cross Country and Track & Field camps at over thirty locations nationwide. The Nike Running Camps offer the full running camp experience in which campers are placed in small compatible groups based on fitness, event and ability while training.

At the 110th annual Millrose Games this past Saturday, led by Nike Five-Star Cross Country Camp’s very own camp director Richard Furst, the Goshen Girls relay team placed third in the 3200m relay race on Saturday, February 11th. The Goshen Girls are currently ranked third in the United States. Two of the girls on the relay team attended the Five-Star XC Camp in the summer of 2016.

Additionally, Kyle Merber, a senior counselor at the Five-Star Cross Country Camp, placed third in Saturday’s Wanamaker Mile race at the Millrose Games. The Wanamaker Mile is the biggest race of the event, and Merber was a mere second away from taking home the trophy. Merber finished with a time of 3:54.67.

Nike Running Camps expresses its sincerest congratulations to Kyle Merber, Richard Furst, and the Goshen Girls relay team.

For more information on Nike Running Camps and US Sports Camps, please visit the company's website at http://www.ussportscamps.com/running or call 1-800-NIKE-CAMP (645-3226).

