Saratoga High School is home to three different Nike Soccer Camp sessions this summer and offers a camp experience that is sure to improve campers’ skills and provide lots of fun. The alternative location for the Player One Soccer Camp is located on the lush and picturesque campus of San Domenico School in San Anselmo, in which campers enjoy a fun and safe environment where they can develop their soccer skills and love for the game.

Camp Director Ben Maxwell has been coaching in the U.S. for 13 years and is closing in on his 10th year in the state of California. Coach Maxwell’s approach has led him to become one of California’s best youth soccer coaches. Maxwell’s coaching technique focuses on the long-term development of a player, as well as, maximizing the player’s overall ability. The Player ONE staff bring years of experience and a philosophy that benefits youth players unlike any other soccer camp in the U.S.

“The level of instruction and ability of Coach Ben and kids was eye-opening,” states Justin, parent of a Player ONE past camper. “I didn't know kids this age could do this level of technical drills, and still have fun! The scrimmage at the end brought it all together and let the kids work the skills in a game scenario. Really fun to watch. This is a top-level camp, attracting elite players."

Registration for the Player ONE Soccer Camp is now open for these two camp locations. This co-ed Nike Soccer Camp runs a variety of camp date sessions, open to any and all entrants ages 5-16. Players of all skill levels are welcome and are grouped by age and skill level for training.

For additional details or to register online, visit http://www.ussportscamps.com or call 1-800-NIKE-CAMP.

About US Sports Camps, Inc.

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America’s largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. Over 80,000 kids attended a US Sports Camps program in 2016. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.