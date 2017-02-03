The Nike Soccer Camp at Simmons College provides the unique opportunity to learn new techniques, tactics, and improve on fundamentals on Simmons home turf at Daly Field. Daly Field’s beautiful turf surface provides a clean and safe environment for campers to develop their skill and love for the game.

Camp Director Erica Schuling is entering her tenth year as Simmon’s head soccer coach. Since taking over the program in 2016 as head coach, Schuling has been named the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in 2009 and 2014. In addition, Schuling has worked numerous camps and clinics, including those at Boston College, Princeton University, Bowdoin College and Villanova University.

"This state-of-the-art facility combined with a variety of experienced coaches provides an excellent environment for campers looking to develop their soccer skills," states Renee Chapman, Nike Soccer Camps Manager at US Sports Camps.

The Simmons College Soccer Camp staff offer two different soccer camps to accommodate every player's training needs:

Simmons Sharks Soccer School (Coed)

High School Prospect Clinic (Girls only)

Registration for both sessions is now open.

Simmons Sharks Soccer School welcomes any and all entrants, ages 6-14, who want to develop their soccer skills in a fun and encouraging environment. This program is designed for all player levels, ranging from beginner to more experienced. This day session runs on June 26-29, from 9am – 3pm each day.

The Simmons Prospect Clinic is designed specifically for high school girls who want to experience collegiate soccer training and to learn more about the recruiting process. This clinic offers an opportunity to develop your technical skills, increase your tactical knowledge and strengthen your leadership abilities. This one day clinic runs on June 30th from 9am-3pm.

For additional details or to register online, visit http://www.ussportscamps.com or call 1-800-NIKE-CAMP.

