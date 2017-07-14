FlightNetwork has chosen US Sports Camps' Nike Soccer Camp at Elmhurst College after a a long period of analysis and investigation.

Nike Soccer Camp at Elmhust College in Illinois is entering its fifteenth summer, dating back to 2002. Camp Director Dave Di Tomasso and his staff create a learning environment for soccer players of any level that focuses entirely on development.

According to FlightNetwork’s Courtney McCaffrey, “these select few camps beat out hundreds of contenders, in large part thanks to their originality, overall mission, and undeniable offerings.”

The Nike Soccer Camps at Elmhurst College offers 5 sessions for 3 different camp types, listed below, including a premier ID session for each gender.



Nike Soccer Camps at Elmhurst College

Nike Boys Premier ID Camp at Elmhurst College

Nike Girls Premier ID Camp at Elmhurst College

Players, coaches, parents and others interested in US Sports Camps can visit the company’s website at http://www.ussportscamps.com or call 1-800-645-3225. For FlightNetwork’s North America’s Top 60 Summer Camps of 2017 article visit http://www.flightnetwork.com/blog/north-americas-top-60-summer-camps-2017/.

About US Sports Camps, Inc.

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America’s largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high-quality sports education and skill enhancement.