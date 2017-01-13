Nike Softball Camps Come to Long Island’s Rockville Centre Summer 2017

This summer, Nike Softball Camps will be offering two weeks of outstanding softball instruction lead by college coaches hoping to bring a whole new level of confidence and training to each player. The camp will be held at the state-of-the-art Bob Klein Field at the Dean G. Skelos Sports Complex, an NCAA regulation field.

“For nearly a decade the Nike Softball Camps have been offering camps on Long Island for youth softball players. This summer we are thrilled to be at our new location – Bob Klein Field in Rockville Centre. College coaches from across the Northeast will take part in running these camp, providing the highest quality softball instruction around.” says Mike de Surville, Sr. Vice President of US Sports Camps.

Nike Softball Camps provide focused, intensive training that is essential to improvement for all skill levels. Every facet of the game is covered with an emphasis on fundamentals to help players become valuable team members. At each location, campers are broken into groups with other players of similar age, abilities and goals. Each camp director does their best to advance players to the next level, keeping in consideration each camper’s experience and desire to improve.

Players, Coaches, Parents and others interested in the 2017 Nike Softball Camps can visit http://www.ussportscamps.com/softball/nike/ or call 1-800-645-3226.

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.