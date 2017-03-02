Nike Swim Camp at Ball State is located in Muncie, Indiana, a city 55 miles (one hour) northeast of Indianapolis, just off Interstate 69.

At the Nike Swim Camp at Ball State University, each camper will learn how to mentally and physically prepare for competition. Lectures and personalized instruction focus on goal setting, mental training, strength, flexibility, training techniques, nutrition analysis, pre-competitive meals, and how these contribute to swimming performance.

Campers will train each day in the Lewellen Aquatic Center, home to Ball State’s Men's and Women's Swimming teams. Campers will receive instruction and work on their stroke technique in a 25-yard x 6 lane pool with a diving well and one meter board.

"During the week campers will watch their own performance on iPad-to-TV replay as coaches evaluate and critique their stroke on a daily basis," states Kristy Patterson, camp director and the head coach of Ball State women's swimming team. "We will also use underwater camera, video, and TiVo replay. This is an important and beneficial training aid to improve race strategies and stroke mechanics."

This summer, Ball State is offering one week of overnight and extended day camp (9:00am-8:30pm) for ages 10-18. Players, coaches, parents and others interested in the Indiana Swim Camp 2017 can visit http://www.ussportscamps.com//swim or call 1-800-NIKE-CAMP (645-3226).

