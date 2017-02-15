After 16 successful summers in Greeley, Colorado, US Sports Camps is pleased to announce that Nike Swim Camps for kids will be hosted at the University of Colorado Boulder this coming summer.

Two sessions will be offered at the University of Colorado Swim Camp with overnight, extended day camp (9:00am-9:00pm) and day camp (9:00am-4:00pm) options available for ages 9-18.

"Directing the Nike Swim Camp at CU Boulder will be Kelly McClanahan (Session I) and Brendon Bray (Session II)," said Swim National Director, Paul Merrion. "CU Boulder offers a beautiful campus with top-notch facilities that is a perfect location for camp."

Located only 30 minutes outside Denver with an elevation of 5,430, competitive swimmers from Colorado and beyond can train and improve their strokes at the CU Recreation Center, a 25 yard x 8 lane pool located in the middle of campus.

Designed for competitive swimmers to improve and refine their stroke technique, the Nike Swim Camp at the University of Colorado, Boulder will give athletes the mental, technical, and physical conditioning essential to maximize their swimming potential.

"We have a great staff in place this summer," notes camp director Brendon Bray, "that will create a positive environment, provide campers with ongoing and constructive feedback with the hope that we can engage and inspire these young swimmers."

For additional details or to register online, visit http://www.ussportscamps.com/swim or call 1-800-NIKE-CAMP.

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of NIKE Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.