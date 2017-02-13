Nike Tennis Camps Announces New Directors At UC Santa Cruz Tennis Camp

Formerly directed by legendary Slugs tennis coach, Bob Hansen, the UC Santa Cruz Nike Tennis Camp has become one of the top junior tennis camps in California. This summer, under new directorship, four weeks of junior overnight and day camps and two weekends of adult tennis camps will be offered. Directing two of the junior camps and both adult camps is newly-appointed UC Santa Cruz Head Women's Tennis Coach, Amy Jensen, and local area pros and college players. The two other weeks of junior camps will be directed by Stanford Associate Men's Coach, Brandon Coupe, and Stanford Volunteer Assistant Coach, Francis Sargeant.

“We are thrilled to partner with renowned Northern California coach, Amy Jensen, who brings with her years of experience both as a high-level player and coach, and Brandon Coupe, a high-character guy with a proven track record developing his players into successful student-athletes," states Wendy Shpiz, vice president of Nike Tennis Camps. "We're confident both coaches will deliver memorable camp experiences with great instruction and lots of fun.”

The UC Santa Cruz Nike Tennis Camp offers junior Overnight, Extended Day (8:30am-9:00pm) and Day (8:30am-5:30pm) tennis camps for boys and girls, ages 9-18, with All Skills, Tournament Training, and High School training programs. Two weekends of adult tennis camps are also offered for men and women, ages 18+ of all skill levels.

Overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the beautiful UCSC campus offers campers the opportunity to play in a serene environment with 12 ocean view outdoor courts, playing fields, a gymnasium, and Olympic-sized pool.

Campers, parents, and coaches interested in the 2017 Nike Tennis Camp at UC Santa Cruz can get more information at http://www.ussportscamps.com/tennis or by calling 1-800-NIKE-CAMP (645-3226).

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.