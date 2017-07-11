Noble Systems Corporation, a global leader in unified contact center technology solutions, will be showcasing its industry-leading solutions for Contact Center, Workforce Management, and Analytics at the upcoming 2017 ACA International Convention and Expo in Seattle, Washington (July 16-18).

The ACA International Convention is the industry’s largest event of the year. Attendees will learn from experts whose innovative ideas will keep them ahead of a shifting regulatory environment and informed of emerging legal trends to make their companies successful. Noble Systems will be featured in the Expo Hall, showcasing our patented contact management technologies for collections organizations, including our new Noble® Secure Payment Assist solution that helps customers ensure PCI compliance while improving the customer experience. Visitors can find Noble in booth #333.

Noble Systems’ solutions help companies manage the range of customer communications and related processes, including omnichannel inbound / outbound contact technologies, analytics and strategy planning tools, and resource management, to help improve the customer experience and employee engagement. Frost & Sullivan has named Noble as the Outbound Market Leader for four consecutive years. Noble’s innovative premise, cloud, and hybrid-based platforms allow organizations to increase efficiency, performance, and productivity throughout their contact center programs while decreasing costs and maintaining compliance with legislative and industry guidelines. With more than 120 technology patents, Noble leads the way in developing innovative solutions that future-proof our client’s technology investments.

About Noble Systems

Noble Systems Corporation is a global leader in the customer communications industry, providing innovative solutions for Contact Center, Workforce Management, and Analytics technologies. Tens of thousands of agents at 4,000+ client installations worldwide use Noble platforms to manage millions of customer contacts each day. Noble offers a unified suite of inbound, outbound and blended omnichannel communications, strategy planning, and resource management tools for companies of all sizes. Our premise, cloud, and innovative premise/cloud hybrid platforms include ACD, predictive dialing, blended processing, recording and monitoring, IVR, messaging, interaction analytics, decisioning, and workforce management. For more information, contact Lee Allum at 1.888.8NOBLE8 or visit http://www.noblesystems.com.