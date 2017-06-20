Noble Systems Corporation, a global leader in omnichannel contact center technology solutions, will be showcasing its industry-leading solutions for Contact Center, Workforce Management, and Analytics at Call Center Week 2017 Conference and Expo next week in Las Vegas. The Expo Hall will be open on June 28 and 29.

Call Center Week is the world’s largest Customer Experience (CX) event, with 2000 attendees expected, over 150 expert speakers, 12 hours of networking, and 200 sponsors and exhibitors. Noble Systems will be featured in the expo’s Demo Drive, showcasing our patented contact management technologies for Omnichannel Contacts with the Noble Composer Multi-session Agent Desktop. Visitors can find Noble in booth #510.

Noble Systems’ solutions help companies manage the range of customer communications and related processes, including omnichannel inbound / outbound contact technologies, analytics and strategy planning tools, and resource management, to help improve the customer engagement and employee engagement. The Noble Inbound 100 solution is designed specifically to target the needs of inbound service organizations, and Noble has been named the Outbound Market Leader for four consecutive years. Noble’s premise, cloud, and hybrid-based platforms – including innovative technologies with more than 120 patents – allow organizations to increase efficiency, performance, and productivity throughout their contact center programs while decreasing costs and maintaining compliance with legislative and industry guidelines.

About Noble Systems

Noble Systems Corporation is a global leader in the customer communications industry, providing innovative solutions for Contact Center, Workforce Management, and Analytics technologies. Tens of thousands of agents at 4,000+ client installations worldwide use Noble platforms to manage millions of customer contacts each day. Noble offers a unified suite of inbound, outbound and blended omnichannel communications, strategy planning, and resource management tools for companies of all sizes. Our premise, cloud, and innovative premise/cloud hybrid platforms include ACD, predictive dialing, blended processing, recording and monitoring, IVR, messaging, interaction analytics, decisioning, and workforce management. For more information, contact Lee Allum at 1.888.8NOBLE8 or visit http://www.noblesystems.com.