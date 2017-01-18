Noble Composer v11 Upgrades Agent Efficiency

Noble Systems Corporation, a global leader in omnichannel contact center technology solutions, announces the release of Noble® Composer 11, the latest version of its award-winning agent desktop interface that unifies the agent environment and makes it easy for contact center managers to build sophisticated agent workflows.

“The Noble Composer Agent Desktop drives productivity for the contact center with unmatched flexibility, customization and feature functionality that increase agent utilization and optimize results,” says Chris Hodges, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Version 11 includes new features to allow agents to handle multiple voice and non-voice sessions simultaneously, as well as an enhanced user experience.

Key enhancements and features include:

> Multi-session Agent Management: Maximize agent productivity with multi-session agent assignments, allowing agents to handle voice and non-voice (email, SMS, web chat) contacts concurrently. Time and activities in each session are tracked. Users can define priority settings, skills routing, and rules for each simultaneous agent session. The number and type of concurrent sessions can be set for each agent; some agents may handle only two email sessions concurrently, while others may handle five including both email and web chat, etc.

> Enhanced User Experience: Improved ease of use for managers and agents, including updated interface and more intuitive navigation.

Available as part of Noble’s premise and cloud-based solutions, Composer supports a variety of desktop and development configurations to create a unified desktop, allowing agents to access information from multiple sources in a single interface, decreasing call handle times and improving customer service. Composer can run on Windows, Mac or Linux desktops with only a web browser and offers superior flexibility through thick or thin client-server architecture environments.

About Noble Systems

Noble Systems Corporation is a global leader in the customer communications industry, providing innovative solutions for Contact Center, Workforce Management, and Analytics technologies. Tens of thousands of agents at 4,000+ client installations worldwide use Noble platforms to manage millions of customer contacts each day. Noble offers a unified suite of inbound, outbound, and omnichannel contact processing, strategy planning, resource management, and compliance tools for companies of all sizes. Our premise, cloud, and innovative premise/cloud hybrid platforms include ACD, predictive dialing, blended processing, recording and monitoring, IVR, messaging, interaction analytics, and workforce management. For more information, contact Lee Allum at 1.888.8NOBLE8 or visit http://www.noblesystems.com.