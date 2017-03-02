CUSTOMER magazine 2017 Product of the Year Award Today’s customer has numerous devices, both voice and text-based, with which they can contact a business. Noble Composer Multi-session Agent helps maximize agent productivity and improve service levels with multi-session omnichannel agent assignments. Past News Releases RSS Noble Cloud Selected by Smart...

Noble® SmartAccept™ Receives...

Vitality Healthcare Improves their...

Noble Systems Corporation, a global leader in omnichannel contact center technology solutions, is the recipient of TMC’s “2017 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award” for Noble® Composer Multi-session Agent. The award is presented by CUSTOMER magazine.

The Noble Composer Omnichannel Multi-session Agent enables agents to not only handle multiple types of contacts, but to have multiple customer interactions open simultaneously. With the Multi-session Agent tools, each contact can be given skill and priority assignments. Each interaction appears on the Composer Agent Desktop, and all open interactions appear in the agent’s workspace so they can move between sessions at the click of a button. Managers can easily see which agents are working on which types of contacts. The system tracks and logs every interaction and activity by channel and by agent for complete reporting, and can record them for quality assurance and evaluation purposes.

“Today’s customer has numerous devices, both voice and text-based, with which they can contact your business. Regardless of the communication channel they choose, the only constant is that customers want accurate, timely information. Delivering the information to each customer in their preferred method creates a lot of ground for contact centers to cover,” said Chris Hodges, senior VP sales and marketing. “Noble Composer Multi-session Agent helps you maximize agent productivity with multi-session omnichannel agent assignments, allowing agents to handle multiple voice and non-voice contacts concurrently, with tracking for time and activities in each channel.”

“On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor Noble Systems with a 2017 Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Its Composer Multi-session Agent solution has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from Noble in 2017 and beyond.”

This 19th-annual Contact Center Technology Award, presented by CUSTOMER magazine, recognizes vendors that are advancing the call center, CRM and teleservices industries one solution at a time. The award highlights products that enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers. Winners are published in the 1st quarter issue of CUSTOMER magazine.

About Noble Systems

Noble Systems Corporation is a global leader in the customer communications industry, providing innovative solutions for Contact Center, Workforce Management, and Analytics. Tens of thousands of agents at 4,000+ client installations worldwide use Noble platforms to manage millions of customer contacts each day. Noble offers a unified suite of inbound, outbound and blended omnichannel contact processing, strategy planning, resource management, and compliance tools for companies of all sizes. Our premise, cloud and innovative premise/cloud hybrid platforms include ACD, predictive dialing, blended processing, recording and monitoring, IVR, messaging, interaction analytics, decisioning, and workforce management. For more information, contact Lee Allum at 1.888.8NOBLE8 or visit http://www.noblesystems.com.

About CUSTOMER magazine and TMC

CUSTOMER magazine premiered in September 2012 and is the industry’s new, definitive source for news, product information, and strategies for communications that engage customers and potential customers. Each issue of CUSTOMER includes news and insights on the latest developments in agent training, analytics, ERP, IVR, social CRM solutions, mobile apps, workforce management and more. http://www.customer.tmcnet.com

Global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. This presents branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities for vendors/sellers. TMC’s marketplaces offer unique, turnkey online communities; custom lead programs; in-person and online events, publications, advertising and newsletters; custom content; and event management services. For more information about TMC, visit http://www.tmcnet.com.