Noble® SmartAccept™ Receives Patent for Inbound Service Technology

Noble Systems SmartAccept can cut the typical hold time almost in half – significantly reducing the time to answer and providing a better overall experience while lowering telecom costs. It’s time to get smart about inbound call management. Past News Releases RSS Vitality Healthcare Improves their...

Noble Systems Announces 2017 Select...

Dollar UK Achieves Dramatic Key...

Noble Systems Corporation, a global leader in omnichannel contact center technology solutions, announces the issuance of a US Patent for the company’s exclusive SmartAccept™ technology. SmartAccept helps inbound call centers and service organizations shrink Average Seconds to Answer (ASA), decrease abandoned calls, and deliver a better customer experience.

Noble’s SmartAccept™ technology has been issued patent #9,560,210 entitled “Telephone Call Processing Modifications Related to Call Acceptance for an Incoming Call Received at a Contact Center.” SmartAccept allows companies to reduce hold times, even before they answer a call, making an intelligent decision on whether to answer the call immediately or continue to ring the line based on agent availability. By substantially decreasing hold times, companies can improve key service levels and increase customer satisfaction while lowering their telecom costs.

“By simply adding as few as four rings, SmartAccept can eliminate 24 seconds of hold time for the customer,” said Jim Noble, President and CEO of Noble Systems. “Recent studies show that the average business hold time is over 50 seconds. SmartAccept cuts that hold time almost in half – significantly reducing the time to answer and providing a better overall experience. And if the impact on ASA and critical service indicators isn’t convincing enough, it also eliminates 24 seconds of telecom costs per call. It’s time to get smart about inbound call management.”

About Noble Systems

Noble Systems Corporation is a global leader in the customer communications industry, providing innovative solutions for Contact Center, Workforce Management, and Analytics technologies. Tens of thousands of agents at 4,000+ client installations worldwide use Noble platforms to manage millions of customer contacts each day. Noble offers a unified suite of inbound, outbound, and omnichannel contact processing, strategy planning, resource management, and compliance tools for companies of all sizes. Our premise, cloud, and innovative premise/cloud hybrid platforms include ACD, predictive dialing, blended processing, recording and monitoring, IVR, messaging, interaction analytics, and workforce management. For more information, contact Lee Allum at 1.888.8NOBLE8 or visit http://www.noblesystems.com.