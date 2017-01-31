Noble Systems Corporation, a global leader in omnichannel contact center technology solutions, has announced the dates of its 2017 Select Noble Users Group (SNUG) Conference series. The conferences help Noble’s users “get connected” to their Noble products, to other users facing similar business challenges, and to the Noble Systems team, so they can work faster and smarter, lower costs, and optimize results.

Noble Systems hosts the SNUG Conferences in three regions, including the Americas, APAC and EMEA. The 2017 conference dates and locations are:



Americas – April 19 - 21, Sandpearl Resort in Clearwater Beach, Florida

EMEA – June 21 - 22, The Lowry Hotel in Manchester, United Kingdom

APAC – October 10 - 11, Pier One Sydney Harbor in Sydney, Australia

James K. Noble, President and CEO of Noble Systems, says, “The SNUG conferences help our clients discover how they can leverage their Noble technologies to meet the challenges of today’s communication environments. Through our educational sessions, interactive workshops, and networking events, attendees share information and experiences to gain valuable knowledge that they can apply in their centers to make more informed decisions and to execute more effective strategies.”

Key areas of focus at SNUG 2017 will include case studies and best practices for the company’s solutions for contact center, analytics, workforce management, and compliance, with an emphasis on application-focused discussion groups and interactive panels. The SNUG conferences combine business experts, industry leaders, and product specialists in an environment that promotes knowledge sharing among users so they can engage with their customers, streamline processes, and reduce costs. Learn more on the SNUG 2017 Conference website.