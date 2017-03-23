Noble Systems to Host 2017 SNUG Americas Conference

Noble Systems Corporation, a global leader in omnichannel contact center technology solutions, will host its 2017 Select Noble Users Group (SNUG) Conference next month in Clearwater Beach, Florida, from April 19-21 at the award-winning Sandpearl Resort. The conferences help Noble’s users “get connected” to their Noble products, to other users facing similar business challenges, and to the Noble Systems team, so they can work faster and smarter, reduce costs, and optimize results.

James K. Noble, President and CEO of Noble Systems, says, “SNUG gives our clients the know-how to make more informed decisions and execute more effective strategies, so they can improve performance and results and build stronger customer interactions.”

The SNUG conference series puts users face-to-face with business experts, industry leaders, and product specialists in an environment that promotes knowledge sharing. Key areas of focus at SNUG 2017 will include case studies and best practices for the company’s contact center, analytics, and workforce engagement solutions, as well as compliance workgroups, product updates, interactive panels, training opportunities, and networking activities.

SNUG will feature a number of industry and business specialists, including a keynote address from internationally recognized speaker, author, and broadcast personality Les Brown. David Kaminski, a leading attorney on compliance for contact centers and a national defense litigator, and Michele Shuster, a highly respected expert on consumer regulatory affairs, will provide insight into the current legal and regulatory environment. Nancy Jamison, Principal Analyst – Customer Contact with Frost & Sullivan, will also serve on the conference’s Panel of Experts. Learn more on the SNUG 2017 Conference website.

About Noble Systems

Noble Systems Corporation is a global leader in the customer communications industry, providing innovative solutions for Contact Center, Workforce Management, and Analytics technologies. Tens of thousands of agents at 4,000+ client installations worldwide use Noble platforms to manage millions of customer contacts each day. Noble offers a unified suite of inbound, outbound and blended omnichannel communications, strategy planning, and resource management tools for companies of all sizes. Our premise, cloud, and innovative premise/cloud hybrid platforms include ACD, predictive dialing, blended processing, recording and monitoring, IVR, messaging, interaction analytics, decisioning, and workforce management. For more information, contact Lee Allum at 1.888.8NOBLE8 or visit http://www.noblesystems.com.